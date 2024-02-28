Communism education bill heads to a vote in the Florida Senate and a second reading in the House

A bill that would require K-12 schools to teach the history of communism passed its last committee Tuesday, February 27 in the Florida Senate.

The bill which at its last committee in the Senate drew almost an hour of public comment, only had a few speakers this time, mostly in opposition.

Democratic Senator Geraldine Thompson said she’s concerned the bill is duplicative, as students already learn this world history in school, and she said she doubts the content is age appropriate for elementary school students.

“I don't know if we introduce this at the kindergarten level, or, I mean, when do students begin to learn about the history of communism, and therefore is it age appropriate,” asked Thompson.

Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez who is Cuban American voted in favor of the bill. She said it’s personal to her and her family that the history of communism be taught.

“In this room alone, there's three senators who are of Cuban descent, whose parents are freedom fighters, are people who have fought for human rights in Cuba, who this is our story, this is what we have gone through,” said Rodriguez.

The bill now heads to a full vote in the Florida Senate and second reading in the Florida House.

The bill would also set up a museum of communism. The Department of Education would be required to consult with state and national stakeholders to provide recommendations about this museum no later than December of this year.

If Governor DeSantis signs the bill into law, it would go into effect on July 1, 2024.

Copyright 2024 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.