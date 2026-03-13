A bill to require voters to prove their citizenship is headed to DeSantis

Florida voters could be required to prove their citizenship at the ballot box, but not until after the 2026 elections, under a bill headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House on Thursday passed a bill (HB 991) on a 77-28 vote along party lines, imposing new identification requirements on voters, but it doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2027.

Earlier in the day the Senate approved the measure on a 27-12 vote, with Sen. Alexis Calatayud of Miami the only Republican voting against it. Sen. Jason Pizzo, an independent from Sunny Isles Beach, voted for it.

“What is our tolerance for fraud and lack of integrity?” said Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, sponsor of the Senate version of the bill. “And yes we have safe elections in Florida but they don’t stay safe and secure if we don’t pay attention to the large gaps that exist where we can address additional fraud.”

The bill is Florida’s version of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, a federal bill that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship when they register to vote and present a photo ID when cast their vote at the ballot box.

But while the federal bill restricts mail-in ballots, Florida’s measure does not. Limiting mail-in ballots is a priority of President Donald Trump, who said he would not sign any other legislation until Congress passed the bill, as it was crucial for the midterm elections.

In Florida, more than 11 million residents cast their ballot in the 2024 general election, with about 3 million people voting by mail, according to the Division of Elections.

The SAVE America Act passed the U.S. House in February and is expected to be heard in the U.S. Senate next week.

Another provision in Florida’s bill requires candidates to disclose whether they are dual citizens of another country.

House Democrats took issue with it, arguing it could promote racially-motivated attacks and xenophobia.

“I’m old enough to remember President Barack Obama being accused of not having a U.S. citizenship and the so-called birther movement led by our current president, by the way, who demanded that President Obama prove his birth certificate. How is this not the same thing?” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.

The bill also requires the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security to provide in its annual report any violations or irregularities relating to the involvement of foreign nationals in state elections.

Candidates for federal offices will also be required to disclose whether they intend to trade stocks while in office.

If DeSantis signs the bill into law, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will note a person’s citizenship status on any new, replacement or renewal driver’s license.

Also, university and college student identification cards and retirement home identification cards will no longer be allowed to be used to verify identity at the ballot box.

Democrats criticized the move, saying it will disenfranchise out-of-state students and seniors, two groups of people who are more likely to not have a valid driver’s license.

In a social media post, Democratic elections lawyer Marc Elias pledged to sue the state if the bill is enacted.