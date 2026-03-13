© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Early voting starts Saturday for special state Senate election in Tampa

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:42 AM EDT
Two candidates
Campaign photos
The candidates are Republican Josie Tomkow, left, and Democrat Brian Nathan.

Early voting is being held Saturday through March 21. Election day is March 24.

Early voting for Tampa's open state Senate seat begins Saturday. It's being held to fill the vacancy left in August, when Jay Collins was appointed as the state's lieutenant governor.

Collins replaced Jeanette Nunez, who resigned to become president of Florida International University.

District 14 includes Democratic strongholds in Tampa, as well as more conservative areas of northern Hillsborough County.

The Republican candidate is state Representative Josie Tomkow, a cattle rancher based in Polk City. She was facing term limits and will resign from House District 51, which is centered in Polk County. Election records show she's raised more $266,000 in donations.

She enters the race with endorsements from Congresswoman Laurel Lee; state Reps. Lawrence McClure, the House budget chief; Danny Alvarez, Traci Koster and Michael Owen; Sheriffs Chad Chronister of Hillsborough County, Grady Judd of Polk County and Chris Nocco of Pasco County; and Hillsborough County Commissioner Christine Miller.

On the Democratic side is Brian Nathan. He's a Navy veteran and is active with a union for electrical workers. Nathan has raised about $56,000. He's been endorsed by several unions and Democratic-leaning groups.

The Tampa-based district has historically been a swing seat. Collins was elected after former Sen. Janet Cruz had flipped it blue four years earlier

Election day is March 24.

District map
Ballotpedia
State Senate District 14 map

Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
