Wide view of DeSantis speaking to the legislature from a podium
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida lawmakers' second attempt at a social media ban for minors heads to DeSantis

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published March 6, 2024 at 7:22 PM EST
Close-up of popular social media app icons, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube, in that order, displayed on smartphone screen with orange wallpaper. Device is on white background.
Adam Yee/Getty Images
/
iStock Editorial
Florida lawmakers have sent Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill to ban or restrict minors' access to social media less than a week after he vetoed a more restrictive proposal.

Less than a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a social media ban for minors, Florida lawmakers sent him a new version on Wednesday that’s expected to withstand his scrutiny.

The House passed the bill on a 109-4 vote, completing Republican Speaker Paul Renner's top priority for the 60-day session that ends Friday. The bill will ban social media accounts for children under 14 and require parental permission for 14- and 15-year-olds.

DeSantis vetoed what would have been one of the country's most far-reaching social media bans for minors on Friday, but told lawmakers he supported the concept of the bill and worked with Renner on new language.

The original bill would have banned minors under 16 from popular social media platforms regardless of parental consent.

Several states have considered similar legislation. In Arkansas, a federal judge blocked enforcement of a law in August that required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts.

Supporters in Florida hope the bill will withstand legal challenges because it would ban social media formats based on addictive features such as notification alerts and autoplay videos, rather than on their content.
