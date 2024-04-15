© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wide view of DeSantis speaking to the legislature from a podium
2024 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2024 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting behind a bill that restricts book challenges in Florida

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published April 15, 2024 at 3:23 PM EDT
On Monday, May 15, 2023; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed three higher ed bills at New College of Florida.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
/
AP
On Monday, May 15, 2023; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed three higher ed bills at New College of Florida.

DeSantis says bad actors have turned book banning into a political stunt in Florida's K-12 schools.

Parents in Florida could soon have a tougher time challenging reading material in K-12 schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared in Pensacola on Monday to say that he’ll sign a bill (HB 1285) that limits the number of book challenges people without kids in a school district can file.

“Florida is number one in the nation for education, but there’s always more to be done,” DeSantis said in a news conference at Warrington Preparatory Academy.

The measure puts the book challenge limit at one

Gov. DeSantis said "bad actors" have turned book banning into a political stunt. Unlimited objections remain for parents with children in the school district, which includes homeschooled students accessing district materials. Meanwhile, individuals without children in the district, will be limited to one objection per month.

"I think that will help short circuit these frivolous changes because its being done to create a narrative that somehow, oh my gosh all these books are banned—no book is banned in Florida," said DeSantis.

The bill makes a number of changes to Florida’s K-12 public schools

House Bill 1285 also:

  • Revises the way failing public schools can implement a turnaround plan to convert into a charter school.
  • Extends the state’s Purple Star School District Program designation for military-friendliness, to school districts.
  • Requires any changes made by the State Board of Education (SBE) to the school grading scale be made, at the earliest, in the following school year.

Copyright 2024 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags
Politics 2024 Florida LegislatureBook Bans
Adrian Andrews
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now