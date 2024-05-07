© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
2023 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2023 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

HB 341: Florida's new law could bring awareness to drivers with disabilities

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published May 7, 2024 at 6:03 PM EDT
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media, March 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)

A new law (HB 341) signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lets people voluntarily indicate on their driving record whether they have a disability.

Its called the Safeguarding American Families Everywhere (SAFE) Act, and it will be part of the state's motor vehicle registration process.

Tallahassee Democratic Representative Allison Tant sponsored the measure.

"There’s someone in the vehicle who may not respond to commands or request by those officers, in the way they’re accustomed to," Tant said during a House Infrastructure Strategies Committee.

Drivers with disabilities will be recognized in the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) system with the word “SAFE," though that could be removed at any time.

The provision covers parents in Florida whose child has been diagnosed with a disability or disorder. Advocates say Florida's new SAFE initiative will make officers more aware of medical conditions during routine traffic stops.

"Proud of the work, we did this year to create the SAFE act that will allow family members to register the word “safe” on license plates as a tool in the toolbox to help prevent tragedies like this one," the bill's co-sponsor, state Rep. Michelle Salzman posted on X.

The application form for motor vehicle registration must allow an applicant to indicate any of the following disabilities or disorders:

  • autism
  • attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
  • down syndrome
  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • traumatic brain injury
  • PTSD
  • diabetes
  • autoimmune disorder
  • deafness/blindness

The law goes into effect on Oct. 1.
2023 Florida Legislature
Adrian Andrews
Adrian Andrews is a multimedia journalist with WFSU Public Media. He is a Gadsden County native and a first-generation college graduate from Florida A&M University. Adrian is also a military veteran, ending his career as a Florida Army National Guard Non-Comissioned Officer.

Adrian has experience in print writing, digital content creation, documentary, and film production. He has spent the last four years on the staff of several award-winning publications such as The Famuan, Gadsden County News Corp, and Cumulus Media before joining the WFSU news team.

