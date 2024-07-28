Villages Democrats show enthusiasm for Harris with golf cart parade

Democrats in The Villages, a Republican stronghold, came out in support of Kamala Harris as part of her campaign’s Weekend of Action.

They did it the way that Villagers love to express their political views -- with a golf cart caravan.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media Democratic Party and Harris campaign leaders spoke to the gathered crowd of golf cart riders ahead of their parade at Sumter Landing in The Villages on Saturday. Estimates for the caravan ranged from 300 to 500 golf carts.

Two weekends earlier, it was the Villages M.A.G.A. Club organizing a golf cart parade to show support for Former President Donald Trump following an assassination attempt.

At this event Saturday, it was the Democrats’ turn -- with hundreds of golf carts decked out in flags and signs. Since the vice president’s presidential campaign was just a week old, a lot of those are homemade.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media Kim Russell, secretary of the Sumter County Demorats, distributed signs and buttons before the golf cart parade began. Russell said campaign volunteers spend the day Friday making them.

Organizers said Democrats in The Villages are very excited about Harris's campaign. The Villages event was one of 33 planned around the state, marking 100 days until the election.

Lynne Smith was wearing a blue T-shirt she got for the Hillary Clinton campaign with the word “POTUS” on it, featuring the female symbol in place of the “O.”

"And this time we’re going to do it," she said shortly before getting back in her golf cart and joining the parade. "Look at this, the enthusiasm in The Villages is mind-boggling. It’s gobsmacking. I’m so excited."

The caravan traveled twice in a loop from the Barnes & Noble parking lot to the Sumter Landing Town Square.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media Lynne Smith said she found her "vintage" shirt from the Hillary Clinton campaign. "And this time we’re going to do it," she said.

Dozens of Harris supporters were there to welcome them and so are about 20 Trump supporters.

Jeannine Daly is holding a red Trump flag.

"I think 90% The Villages for Trump," she said, "10 percent for Harris. Seriously."

Trump won Sumter County, where most of huge retirement community lies, with 68% of the vote last time.

Daly believes the enthusiasm for Harris is “a honeymoon” that will dissipate as people learn more about her.

As golf carts came to square, 87-year-old Rosemarie Alexander -- a Black woman visiting from North Carolina -- made a point of thanking some drivers and shaking their hands.

Alexander said she worries a second Trump term could take America back to the days of segregation -- or worse.

But seeing the parade in support of Harris, Alexander said she was full of emotion.

"I have been so distraught," she said. "And I have hope again. I’m just happy to see these people. ... We need them. We need them. We can’t go back.

Joe Byrnes / Central Florida Public Media Rosemarie Alexander, 87, of North Carolina, thanked the golf cart riders for showing their support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

