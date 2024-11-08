© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Florida and California: What the two can learn from each other post-election

WLRN Public Media
Published November 8, 2024 at 5:17 PM EST
A Miami-Dade County Elections Department employee tests voting equipment that will be used in the upcoming state primary election, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Doral, Fla. Early voting starts Monday, Aug. 8. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Marta Lavandier/AP
/
AP
A Miami-Dade County Elections Department employee tests voting equipment that will be used in the upcoming state primary election, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Doral, Fla. Early voting starts Monday, Aug. 8. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

This week on The Florida Roundup, we broke down which proposed constitutional amendments passed and which fell short. Then, we simulcasted with our colleagues at KQED’s Forum for a conversation about how Florida and California are positioned as political opposites and how our states might actually have a lot in common.

Constitutional amendments 

Florida voters decided the fate of a half dozen amendments this week. Two of those measures —one to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution and the other to legalize recreational marijuana for adults— received far more attention and campaign money.

We spoke about what passed, what failed, and what might be next with a panel of Florida Public Radio reporters.

Guests:

  • Joe Byrnes, reporter for Central Florida Public Media. 
  • Stephanie Colombini, health reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida. 

Florida and California in conversation   

Florida and California are two states that are often pitted against each other politically. We decided to check in with our Bay Area colleagues at Forum, KQED's live call-in program, for a post-election conversation.

Beyond the partisan sniping of Blue State vs. Red State, what can the two states learn from each other?

Guests:

  • Alexis Madrigal, co-host of KQED Forum. 
  • Marisa Lagos, KQED’s politics correspondent and co-host of Political Breakdown.

