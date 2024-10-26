© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

The fight over Amendment 4, early voting and NPAs, PolitiFact checks claims, weekly news briefing

WLRN Public Media
Published October 26, 2024 at 8:35 AM EDT
Caroline holds an MRI scan showing her stage four glioblastoma diagnosis, a condition she faced while pregnant, which led her to make a difficult choice to undergo an abortion in order to receive chemotherapy treatment.
FLORIDIANS PROTECTING FREEDOM
/
The 19th
Caroline holds an MRI scan showing her stage four glioblastoma diagnosis, a condition she faced while pregnant, which led her to make a difficult choice to undergo an abortion in order to receive chemotherapy treatment.

This week on The Florida Roundup, we spoke with WUSF’s Stephanie Colombini about the legal wrangling over Amendment 4 and then we heard from former Chief Justice of the Florida Supreme Court Charles Wells. We also talked about voter turnout and how to appeal to non-party voters with the chairs of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican Party of Florida. Next, we turned to PolitiFact to check some recent claims around Amendment 4.

The Fight over Amendment 4 

If passed, Amendment 4 would enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution. Though Floridians have already begun to vote on the measure, efforts to get it off the ballot have not slowed down.

Last week, a federal judge ordered the state to stop threatening TV stations for broadcasting a pro-abortion amendment ad. The threat came after the state’s health care agency published a website and paid for video ads against the measure.

Guests:

  • Stephanie Colombini, healthcare reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida. 
  • Charles Wells, former chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court. 


Early voting and NPAs  

This week, polling places across the state opened up for early voting. Already, almost 3 million people have voted in Florida.

We spoke with top leaders from the Republican and Democratic parties to hear how they hope to get out the vote and win independent voters.

Guests:

  • Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee. 
  • Evan Power, chair of the Republican Party of Florida. 


PolitiFact checks claims 

Gov. DeSantis made several public appearances this week urging voters to reject the abortion amendment. For more on some of these anti-amendment statements, we turned to our partners at PolitiFact.

Guest:

  • Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.


Weekly news briefing

We looked at a few of the other proposed amendments that voters will decide on this November.

Amendment 3 asks voters to allow recreational marijuana for anyone at least 21 years old. If the referendum passes, medical marijuana patients will eventually need to decide if they want to keep their card.

Amendment 5 would adjust one of Florida’s homestead tax exemptions, linking it to the rate of inflation.

Amendment 2 would enshrine the right to “hunt, fish, and take game,” in the state’s constitution. If passed, it would also make the activities the preferred way to cull fish and wildlife populations when necessary.
