New Florida House and Senate leaders start moving forward
The Legislature will hold a post-election organization session on Nov. 19, when incoming House Speaker Daniel Perez and incoming Senate President Ben Albritton will formally begin their new roles.
Incoming House Speaker Daniel Perez on Thursday rolled out changes to House committees, while saying lawmakers have “spent taxpayer funds excessively and indiscriminately in the last few years.”
Perez, R-Miami, detailed a revised committee structure while also announcing a leadership team for the 2025 and 2026 legislative sessions. At the same time, incoming Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, announced his leadership team, which includes outgoing Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, serving as chairwoman of the Rules Committee.
Perez announced what he called a “leaner” committee structure and renamed the Appropriations Committee as the Budget Committee. In making the name change, he cited an increase in lawmakers getting budget earmarks for projects and programs — what are known as “member projects.”
“Although seemingly a cosmetic change, it (the name change) carries a deeper philosophical point. We have spent taxpayer funds excessively and indiscriminately in the last few years,” Perez wrote in a memo to House members. “Member projects in the House budget have grown from $174 million in 2019 to $1.3 billion in 2024, which is a 645% increase. As elected officials, we should not be asking, ‘How much of the public’s money can we spend?’ As a House, we should do what Florida’s working families do every day: budget their money responsibly.”
Perez named Rep. Lawrence McClure, a Dover Republican and close ally, as chairman of the Budget Committee. Meanwhile, Albritton announced that Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, will serve as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Perez also announced changes in the House Education & Employment Committee, where he said subcommittees will move away from a “historic K-12/higher education divide.”
“We need to see our education system as a singular enterprise with the purpose of preparing our kids for their futures whether those futures lead them to college or a profession,” the memo said. “The E&E (Education & Employment) subcommittees will all have a PreK-20 jurisdiction and instead focus on the nature of the education issue under consideration rather than the type of program.”
The committee will be chaired by Rep. Jennifer Canady, a Lakeland Republican who is in line to become House speaker in 2028. Rep. Sam Garrison, a Fleming Island Republican slated to become speaker in 2026, will serve as chairman of the Rules & Ethics Committee.
Perez also created an Information Technology Budget & Policy Subcommittee, which will be under the Budget Committee and the State Affairs Committee. In the memo, he sharply criticized past information-technology efforts.
“Florida invests hundreds of millions of dollars in information technology projects, many of which fail,” Perez wrote. “As a Legislature, we have no clear information technology policy strategy. Our response to the repeated failure to execute IT projects has been to create, dissolve and recreate a technology agency. Technology policy in the Legislature either happens informally through behind-the-scenes conversations or appears as language buried in budget proviso (fine print in the budget). As policymakers and stewards of taxpayer dollars, we must do a better job.”
Perez also announced the creation of a Security & Threat Assessment Committee, which will be chaired by Rep. Tyler Sirois, a Merritt Island Republican who also was named House majority leader.
Other members of the House leadership team are Rep. Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, as Judiciary Committee chairman; Rep. James Buchanan, R-Osprey, as Commerce Committee chairman; Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, as Ways & Means Committee chairman and House speaker pro tempore; Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton, as State Affairs Committee chairman; and Rep. Josie Tomkow, R-Polk City, as Health & Human Services Committee chairwoman.
Meanwhile, Albritton named Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, to serve as Senate majority leader. Boyd is expected to become Senate president in 2026. In addition, Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, will serve as Senate president pro tempore, and Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, will serve as Fiscal Policy Committee chairman.
Democrats have chosen Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Sunny Isles Beach, to serve as Senate minority leader and Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, to serve as House minority leader.
Lawmakers will start holding committee meetings in December, with the 2025 session beginning March 4.