Accused Trump attempted assassin faces felony attempted murder charges in Florida

Ryan Wesley Routh is already facing federal felony charges for his assassination attempt against President-Elect Donald Trump earlier this year. Now, he has been charged with attempted felony murder in a Florida court.

Routh is accused of trying to shoot Trump at the billionaire’s Florida golf course in September. After an investigation prompted by an executive order from Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced Routh’s state felony charges.

The charges stem from a traffic accident that occurred when law enforcement blocked roads to pursue him. In that accident, a six-year-old girl received severe injuries.

“When you couple those terrible injuries together with his other criminal conduct, which we believe rises to the level of domestic terrorism, it turns his actions into an attempted felony murder case. I am grateful to the law enforcement officers who worked this case,” Moody said.

During her remarks, Moody criticized the federal government for not pooling resources with the state’s efforts. She said they cited national security concerns, but gave no explanations.

“I think it's important to the American people and certainly citizens of this state to understand the work that went into standing here today, making this announcement, as well as the challenges that took place and the frustration that we felt along the way and lack of cooperation and support from federal agent,” she said.

Attempted felony murder can be punishable with up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2024 WFSU