In a lawsuit, Florida says it mistakenly overpaid a company by $5.8 million and wants it repaid

The state is suing a South Florida health care company to recover $5.8 million that was accidently overpaid for work performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Miramar-based Trinity Health Care Services accepted the overpayments, its CEO was U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

She has been the subject of an unrelated House ethics complaint.

According to the lawsuit, the state Division of Emergency Management hired Trinity in 2021 to register people for COVID-19 vaccines.

In one of the overpayments, Trinity received over $5 million for an invoice of about $50,000, according to the lawsuit. Other overpayments added up to $5.8 million, the state alleges.

Cherfilus-McCormick stepped down as CEO in 2021 when running for Congress. She was elected in January 2022 and ran unopposed for a full term the following November. Her district represents areas in Broward and Palm Beach counties.