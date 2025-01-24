'I did nothing wrong': Miami's Proud Boys leader wants his Jan. 6 prosecutors 'investigated'

Sitting at a Cuban restaurant not far from Trump National Doral resort, the newly pardoned Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio said that his group intends to continue being involved in local politics now that he is a free man — something he committed to before his arrest nearly three years ago.

"Will the Proud Boys be focusing on local issues? I think we've never stopped focusing on local issues," Tarrio said.

Speaking to a crowd of reporters, while flanked by his attorneys and fellow members of the far-right "Western chauvinist" men's group, Tarrio restated the Proud Boys' commitment to what they view as "pro-American" values, which have spurred the group in the past to hold demonstrations at school board meetings in South Florida against policies that supported LGBTQ+ initiatives.

" The war isn't on politics, the war isn't on liberals or Republicans. ... The war is on the culture. And the issues that we have with some of these school boards is we feel, again, right or wrong, that indoctrination of our children is wrong," he said.

On his first day in office this year, President Donald Trump issued a sweeping pardon of more than 1,500 people convicted in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including Tarrio and other Proud Boys Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs and Zachary Rehl.

The civil rights nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center — which designated the Proud Boys as a violent "hate group" — condemned Trump's pardons.

"These pardons and commutations set a dangerous precedent and undermine the government’s responsibility to stand up against violence and hateful extremism," SPLC CEO Margaret Huang said in a statement. "Many of those who will be released are associated with radical hate groups and militias, and these pardons will send a message that the criminal actions of these groups and their members can continue with impunity."

The tone of Tarrio's hourlong news conference on Friday was largely unapologetic.

Tarrio, who was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison on charges of seditious conspiracy for his role in coordinating the riot, denied having any role. He called the idea that he was the mastermind a "fantasy."

At his sentencing hearing in 2023, Tarrio pleaded for mercy before a federal judge. He called Jan. 6 a “national embarrassment,” and apologized to the police officers who defended the Capitol and the lawmakers who fled in fear. His voice cracked as he said he let down his family and vowed that he was done with politics.

“I am not a political zealot. Inflicting harm or changing the results of the election was not my goal,” Tarrio told the judge. “Please show me mercy."

On Friday, Tarrio recommitted to celebrating the events of Jan. 6, claiming without evidence that former President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election.

" There is absolutely nothing I will apologize for. because I did nothing wrong," he said. "Did I celebrate it? Absolutely, I celebrated it."

Hundreds of protesters entered the Capitol to disrupt the confirmation of votes for Biden, with some getting into violent clashes with Capitol police and destroying government property.

Trump pardoned, commuted the sentences of or ordered the dismissal of cases against all the 1,500-plus people who were charged with federal crimes related to Jan. 6.

The Proud Boys leader said the pardons were justified, including those for defendants who assaulted Capitol police officers. He claims he does not condone violence, but alleges the prosecution of Jan. 6 defendants was tainted by biased jurors and Biden's Justice Department, so the charges were rightfully thrown out.

Tarrio promised legal "retaliation" against Biden administration officials for his prosecution. He said he is preparing action against government officials involved in the cases.

" What I mean by retaliation, and I want to be unequivocally clear: It's not anything to do with violence. I want investigations. I want investigations, and I want accountability."

Other Proud Boys in attendance with Tarrio included fellow defendant Gabriel Garcia and Fernando Alonso, president of the local Miami Proud Boys chapter called Villain City.

Alonso told WLRN that the Proud Boys are not a political group and will not advocate in politics except to support Trump, in contrast to Tarrio's statements on local issues. However, Alonso said he will be stepping down as chapter president in March to allow Tarrio to take over.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media