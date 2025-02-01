© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Florida’s Immigration Bill, fed spending freeze, school start times and Dreamers’ in-state tuition

WLRN Public Media
Published February 1, 2025 at 9:30 AM EST
FILE - People rally outside the Supreme Court over President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington, Nov. 12, 2019. A federal judge on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, declared illegal a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
FILE - People rally outside the Supreme Court over President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington, Nov. 12, 2019. A federal judge on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, declared illegal a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Sen. Joe Gruters speaks about a new immigration bill passed by the Florida legislature. Then we hear from U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost about a slew of executive orders this week from the Trump administration. And we talk about a state mandate to push back school start times for middle and high schools with Jude Bruno, president-elect of the Florida PTA and Tampa Bay Times’ education reporter Jeff Solochek.

Florida’s Immigration Bill 

State lawmakers stood up to Gov. Ron DeSantis and his insistence that the legislature pass an immigration enforcement bill.

The House and Senate did pass a bill, but not the one the governor wanted. DeSantis has threatened to veto the version passed by members of his own political party.

We heard from the senator who sponsored the legislation.

Guest:

  • Sen. Joe Gruters, (R) District 22. 

Federal spending freeze 

President Donald Trump froze spending on thousands of programs. A day later, he rescinded his order. Also this week, the Trump administration sent a memo offering federal workers what it called “deferred resignation.” Workers would have until next week to decide if they want to quit in September.

To help us process these actions, we checked in with a member of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Guest:

  • U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, (D) Florida’s 10th Congressional District. 

School start times 

In Florida, most middle schools and high schools are supposed to change the time of their first bell beginning with the next school year. The mandate was meant to help students get more sleep, but lawmakers may rethink the law over concerns like after-school activities and getting stuck in more traffic.

Guests:

  • Jude Bruno, President-elect of the Florida PTA. 
  • Jeff Solochek, education reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. 

Dreamers’ in-state tuition 

The Florida Legislature voted this week to cancel in-state tuition for DACA recipients, or “Dreamers.”

Established in 2012 by the Obama Administration, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, has been a lifeline for thousands who arrived in the U.S. as children. WGCU’s Elizabeth Andarge takes us through one woman’s journey with DACA.
