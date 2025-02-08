The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.
Live from Zoo Miami: Housing affordability, government spending and invasive species
We go to Zoo Miami for a special show with a studio audience. Guests were Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Dr. Frank Ridgley, the head of the Conservation and Research Department at Zoo Miami.
Invasive species cost Florida tens of millions of dollars each year. The state has been called “Ground Zero” for invasive species.
We visited Zoo Miami for a special edition of The Florida Roundup to explore efforts to mitigate the harm of non-native species have on the environment. We’ll also hear about conservation efforts for some of Florida’s endangered species.
But first, we spoke about Florida’s condo crisis, local government spending, and immigration with the mayor of the largest county in Florida.
Guests:
- Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County.
- Frank Ridgley, Head of the Conservation and Research Department at Zoo Miami.
