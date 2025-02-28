© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida amendment proposal would nix lieutenant governor, create efficiency commissioner

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, is a co-sponsor of the bill.
Florida House of Representatives
House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, is a co-sponsor of the bill, which would give the commissioner of government efficiency authority to “audit, investigate and report on fraud, waste and abuse” in the executive branch and in local governments and special districts.

The proposed constitutional amendment would require the Legislature by March 2027 to appoint a commissioner of government efficiency, who would serve until the office is up for election in 2028.

Florida voters would be asked to do away with the office of lieutenant governor and create a new Cabinet position of “commissioner of government efficiency,” under a proposed constitutional amendment filed Thursday in the state House.

The proposal (HJR 1325) would give the commissioner of government efficiency authority to “audit, investigate and report on fraud, waste and abuse” in the executive branch and in local governments and special districts.

House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, and Rep. John Snyder, R-Stuart, filed the proposal for consideration during the legislative session that will start Tuesday.

If approved by lawmakers, it would go on the 2026 ballot.

The proposal comes as Florida has a vacancy at lieutenant governor, after Jeanette Nunez resigned to become interim president of Florida International University last week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated he will wait until after the legislative session to appoint a successor to Nunez.

The proposed constitutional amendment would require the Legislature by March 2027 to appoint a commissioner of government efficiency, who would serve until the office is up for election in 2028.

The proposal also calls for eliminating the state Government Efficiency Task Force, which was created in a 2006 constitutional amendment.

DeSantis said Monday a new “state DOGE task force” will review about 900 state positions, university spending, local government spending and the need for about 70 state boards and commissions.
News Service of Florida
