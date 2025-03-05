© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Florida lawmakers consider abolishing lieutenant governor position

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published March 5, 2025 at 12:37 PM EST
A picture of the inside of the Florida House of Representatives.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
Members of the Florida House of Representatives.

New proposed constitutional amendment in Florida seeks to abolish the office of lieutenant governor and create a commissioner of government efficiency.

A new proposed constitutional amendment would ask Florida voters if the state should get rid of its office of lieutenant governor. It would also create a commissioner of government efficiency role.

Under the proposal, the new cabinet position would have the authority to audit, investigate and report fraud and abuse.

If approved by lawmakers during the legislative session, it would appear on the 2026 ballot .

The proposal comes after former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez recently resigned to become interim president of Florida International University.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he will wait until after the legislative session to appoint a successor.

READ MORE: DeSantis delays appointments for Florida's next lieutenant governor and CFO
This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Politics 2025 Florida LegislatureFlorida Lieutenant GovernorRon DeSantisFlorida Voters
Sherrilyn Cabrera
During her time at Florida International University, where she recently graduated from with a Bachelors in Journalism, Sherrilyn Cabrera interned for the South Florida News Service - a digital journalism platform where stories are written, shot and edited by FIU students. As part of her senior project, she reported on the influx of Puerto Ricans who migrated to Florida after Hurricane Maria, and the impact it could have had on the November 2018 midterm elections.
See stories by Sherrilyn Cabrera
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now