Florida Voters

-
PolitiFact Florida debunks a TikTok video falsely claiming that election officials have conspired to prevent passage by kicking Democrats off voter rolls.
-
It found that Florida is ranked in the top 10 states to have the greatest youth impact on upcoming senate and gubernatorial elections.
-
Republican state Rep. Cyndi Stevenson of St. Augustine has introduced a bill to make voter registration data like political party and day of birth confidential.
-
President Trump steered many of Florida's Latino voters away from voting for president-elect Joe Biden and other state Democrats by painting them as socialists, guest Sabrina Rodriguez said.
-
WUSF is providing coverage across the greater Tampa Bay area, along with our broadcast partners throughout the state.
-
Voting officials are expecting a busy Election Day, but fewer in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Everything you need to know before you enter polling locations today.
-
Election supervisors estimate that potentially 60% of the state's registered voters will have already cast their ballots before Nov. 3. In 1992, 83% turned out.
-
Floridians are early voting in record numbers but the state remains deeply divided between presidential candidates.
-
While the polls from Saint Leo University and the University of North Florida report similar findings, poll directors are offering differing opinions on if Amendment 2 will gain the support it needs to pass.
-
Mail ballots are convenient but lack certain perks that voting in person gives voters. Namely, mail-in ballots are ten times more likely to be thrown...
-
More than the economy, immigration and gun reform, health care is the number one issue for Republicans and Democrats heading to the polls in Florida...
-
Congress is giving states $380 million to bolster the security of the 2018 elections. But getting that money out to local election officials has been a slow and laborious process.