Senate bill to restrict Florida's ballot initiative process also bars using state funds for advocacy

A bill that would change how Floridians place constitutional amendments on the ballot has quickly become one of the most contentious issues of the legislative session.

Republicans argue the measure would uphold the integrity of Florida’s citizens’ initiative process.

Democrats and voting rights advocates, however, say it would silence residents.

“Citizen-led ballot initiatives already face an uphill battle,” said Debbie Chandler, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, before a Senate committee considering the legislation Monday.

“Citizens must navigate a grueling process of signature collection, strict legal requirements and mounting financial burdens,” she continued. “To make the process even harder is not a reform. It's a suppression.

Florida Ethics and Elections Committee Republicans approved the measure, SB 7016 , on Monday with no “yes” votes from Democrats.

Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, who presented the bill, said it was “comprehensive legislation to reduce fraud, protect voter information and safeguard the process.”

That process has led Florida voters to approve big changes opposed or ignored by legislators, like medical marijuana legalization and minimum wage increases.

Lawmakers Monday also approved multiple amendments to the bill, including one that would ban the use of public funds to advocate for or against a ballot measure.

That comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration faced flak during the 2024 election cycle for using state money and resources to advertise against measures for recreational marijuana and expanded abortion rights.

“When they [state officials] cross over into attempting to influence the outcome of a ballot measure, I think we're then treading into territory that makes me very uncomfortable,” said Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Republican from Fleming Island who filed the amendment.

Collectors must register with state

Under the bill, someone who collects petitions beyond immediate family members and two others would have to register with the state and undergo training.

Those who don’t could face a felony. Voting rights advocates at the meeting worried that this could affect Floridians who didn’t hear about the new legislation.

Among its slew of new requirements, those signing petitions would have to provide more personal identifying information, such as a driver’s license number. And petition groups would see sped-up deadlines for submitting signed petitions and increased fines for violations.

The bill has a distance to go before it reaches full passage. It's similar to but more extensive than a bill, HB 1205, that advanced through a House panel on Thursday.

It follows years of changes enacted by lawmakers that have made the petition process more expensive and burdensome. Democrats view the legislation as a further escalation.

“We are really making it impossible for the citizens and grassroots organizations to utilize this process,” said Sen. Tina Polsky, a Boca Raton Democrat.

Republicans pushed back on that: “At any given time it could be an issue we support or we oppose, and we should want there to be integrity in the way that was placed before voters,” Grall said.

Controversy precedes session

The controversy, to be sure, precedes session.

DeSantis fought hard against the marijuana and abortion ballot measures.

While they ultimately didn’t reach the 60% approval threshold to pass, DeSantis turned his attention toward the state Constitution-enshrined process that allowed them to appear on the ballot.

His administration says the group behind the abortion amendment submitted fraudulent petitions. The state released a report outlining the allegations. Amendment organizers contest those claims.

When calling for a special session last month on immigration, DeSantis also called for lawmakers to pass an overhaul of the petition process, citing those concerns.

Legislative leadership held off at the time, only taking up immigration measures. Now lawmakers, also citing the report, are pushing forward with changes.

The final product is still unclear. House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, last week said he didn’t believe everyone was “on the same page” yet with the legislation.

And GOP state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia of Spring Hill, a DeSantis ally, has filed a separate bill that contains recommendations that the governor put in his special session call. That proposal, SB 1414 , includes a ban on signature-collecting from third-party groups.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

