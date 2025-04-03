Fort Myers council member wants city attorney fired in wake of police-ICE training votes

A Fort Myers City County member wants the longtime city attorney fired in the wake of a recent controversy approving federal immigration enforcement training for the police department,

City council member Darla Bonk is sponsoring a motion to terminate Grant Alley, who has been in the attorney's position since 1995. The motion is on the agenda for the Monday's council meeting.

Bonk claims Alley did not fully prepare the council for a March 17 vote on allowing the training of police by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as part of the 287 (g) program.

The council rejected the agreement on a 3-all tie vote.

Afterward, state leaders criticized the decision, and threatened to remove council members and cut funding to the city.

In February, Gov. Ron DeSantis directed state law agencies to enter into agreements with ICE to "execute functions of immigration enforcement within the state." Florida statutes require compliance.

Bonk says she received death threats after her "no" vote.

On March 21, the council held another vote and unanomously approved the agreement to allow training. At that emergency meeting, Bonk said Alley's lack of guidance on the issue put council members in a tough spot.

"I must express my grave concern that there was a significant dereliction of duty on the part of our city attorney," Bonk said.

"The role of the city attorney is not merely advisory. But to guide this council clearly, lawfully and thoroughly. Especially on an issue that carries legal, financial and physical implications."

Alley's office has not responded to a request for comment on Bonk's motion.

According to a city hall aide to Bonk, the council member does not want to say more until the Monday meeting.

