After threats of removal, Orlando mayor says city will comply with state immigration policy

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is responding to the Florida Attorney General's threat of removal from office over a city policy that prevents city staff from asking residents about their citizenship status.

On Tuesday, Dyer sent a letter to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier explaining that the city intends to comply with state and federal immigration enforcement laws.

Uthmeier quickly published a post on X stating that he was glad Dyer was "reversing course."

The exchange came after Uthmeier published to X a letter he had sent Dyer on Monday, threatening to remove the Orlando mayor from office if the city and the Orlando Police Department do not comply with a 2019 immigration enforcement law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Uthmeier has taken aim at two Central Florida officials this week, the first being State Attorney Monique Worrell. Uthmeier called out the 9th Circuit state attorney for a backlog of 13,000 non-rest cases. Worrell said last week the office lacked the resources to address all of them. Uthmeier called that an "excuse," but agreed to send prosecutors to help.

Uthmeier's shots at Dyer came after the mayor's comments during a city council meeting this month. Uthmeier cited Dyer stating Orlando Police Department "will not be proactive with immigration enforcement and will adhere to the Trust Act Policy." The policy prevents employees from asking residents about their citizenship status.

Uthmeier said that the Trust Act was unlawful as of 2019, violating a state statute that prohibits law enforcement and local governments from enacting a sanctuary policy, regulations that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

On Tuesday, Dyer wrote Uthmeier stating "neither I nor the Orlando Police Department has any intention of violating federal or state law."

Dyer also stated that Orlando police officers were in the process of training with ICE to provide assistance.

"We assure you we will continue to use our best efforts to support the enforcement of federal immigration law, as well as state law," Dyer said.

The letter made no mention of the Trust Act Policy.

