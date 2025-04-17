© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Florida horse track 'decoupling' moves through House panel, on hold in Senate

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published April 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
National Treasure, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, crosses the finish line to win the $3 million Pegasus World Cup on, Jan. 27, 2024, at Gulfstream Park.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
National Treasure, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, crosses the finish line to win the $3 million Pegasus World Cup on, Jan. 27, 2024, at Gulfstream Park. The South Florida track and Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar would be able to run card rooms without live racing in five years under a bill in the Legislature.

The measure would permit Tampa Bay Downs and Gulfstream Park to have card rooms without live racing, but not for five years, giving Florida's thoroughbred industry time to adjust.

After a Senate committee put the issue on hold, a House panel Tuesday continued moving forward with a proposal that would eventually allow Florida’s two thoroughbred tracks to offer other types of gambling without horse races.

The House Commerce Committee voted 17-9 to approve a wide-ranging gambling bill (HB 105) that includes what is known as “decoupling” for Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar and Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

Under current law, the tracks are required to run races to be able to operate card rooms and, in the case of Gulfstream, slot machines.

Under the bill, however, they would effectively be required to run races for five more years before they could “decouple” — offering the other types of gambling without holding races.

The proposal has drawn fierce opposition from breeders, trainers and other people in the horse industry, who say it would lead to the demise of thoroughbred racing in the state — and devastate the industry, which is centered in the Ocala area.

Jena Antonucci, a prominent trainer, told the House committee that decoupling would destabilize the industry and be “nothing but a countdown to collapse.”

But Rep. Adam Anderson, a Palm Harbor Republican who has spearheaded the proposal, said parts of the bill such as the minimum five more years of racing would give the industry time to adjust.

Gulfstream Park supports decoupling.

Anderson originally had a stand-alone bill on the issue, but it is now included in the broader gambling measure.

Shortly before the House committee took up the issue Tuesday, the Senate Agriculture, Environment and General Government Appropriations Committee postponed consideration of a decoupling bill (SB 408).
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
