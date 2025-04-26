'Where's Jared?': Democratic organizers frustrated by Moskowitz's absence

Jennifer Jones, an activist with Hope and Action, Indivisible, organized a town hall this week at the United Church of Christ in Fort Lauderdale. Titled "The People's Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Future", the event was put on to speak out against what she called the "corruption, lawlessness, and predatory politics of the Trump-Musk agenda."

But Republicans were not the only targets of ire among the crowd. When Jones announced that Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, of Parkland, declined to attend the event, the crowd of nearly 450 booed loudly.

"We're making it so easy. We organized this whole thing. We paid for it out of our own pockets. We told him he could come virtually on Zoom and we would make it happen and no. So we're very disappointed," said Jones.

After the booing died down, someone in the crowd yelled "Primary him!" That was met with cheers and applause. It's a part of a growing sentiment from Broward Democratic organizers who have been routinely protesting at Tesla dealerships and Social Security offices for months now.

Moskowitz — whose district includes much of northern Broward County — has yet to hold a public town hall event in South Florida this year.

On March 21, Moskowitz reposted an article on X, formerly Twitter, claiming Kentucky Republican Representative James Comer was "too chicken" to host town halls. He included six chicken emojis.

Rather than meet in public forums, Moskowitz's team has held invite only events limited to around 20 participants. WLRN requested to attend one of these events but was denied access.

" We worked hard to get him elected and now he's not answering questions. And he has an opportunity from the media and from his constituents," said Jones.

Other South Florida Democratic congressional members — U.S. Rep Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, of Miramar, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, of Weston, also did not attend the town hall event. However, Cherfilus-Mccormick sent a representative from her office to participate. Wasserman Schultz recorded a video message, bought snacks and water for attendees and chipped in to pay for the event space.

The group was especially interested in hearing from Moskowitz because he was the first Democrat to join the congressional Department of Government Efficiency caucus in December of 2024. At the time, Moskowitz said "I believe that streamlining government processes and reducing ineffective government spending should not be a partisan issue."

Moskowitz has stayed on, while other Democrats formerly associated with the caucus have since left and publicly denounced it, including U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, of Oregon.

"Unelected billionaire Elon Musk and his lackeys are set on burning down the government—and the law—to line his own pockets and rip off Americans across the country who depend on government services to live with dignity," Holye said in her statement announcing her leaving the DOGE caucus.

The DOGE congressional caucus and Musk's DOGEare separate entities, but to many, the name has become synonymous with cuts to Social Security, Medicaid, and federal government employees.

" I am terrified. I'm terrified for my husband who is brown. I'm terrified for my four grandchildren and what their future's gonna be. Where's Jared in all of this? Is he terrified?" said Bud Beehler, a community organizer from Wilton Manors.

Carlton Gillespie / WLRN / WLRN Participants cheer at "The People's Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Future" held at the United Church of Christ in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week.

In an email response to his constituents who contacted his congressional office, Moskowitz said: "I will continue to press Musk and the DOGE to protect the programs that Americans rely on and pledge that Americas' private information will be protected."

Moskowitz is in a 2026 reelection race he called "one of the most competitive in the country."

The Republican primary's frontrunner is former state Rep. George Moraitis. He has nearly matched Moskwotiz's fundraising in a district that was the closest of any in the state in 2024.

Alfredo Olvera, President of Dolphin Democrats — the oldest LGBTQ+ political group in Florida — said there are concerns that Moskowitz is missing an opportunity.

" I think everybody who is in politics or who is an activist has to take advantage of and has to rise to this opportunity ... I think Democrats, in general, we are desperate to find that voice talking about what's happening in D.C."

Hope and Action, Indivisible activist Jones echoed those sentiments.

" Obviously, we're a group of Democrats, independents, progressives," she said. "We want to support him because he is a Democrat and he's our representative and we're his constituents. But it's very hard to support him when he is not showing up for us."

WLRN contacted Moskowitz's team multiple times for comment, but received no responses.



