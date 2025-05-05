© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

Trump administration says it'll pay immigrants in the US illegally $1,000 to leave the country

WLRN Public Media | By Rebecca Santana | The Associated Press
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:22 PM EDT
President Donald Trump gestures from the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, May 4, 2025.
Luis M. Alvarez
/
FR596 AP
President Donald Trump gestures from the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, May 4, 2025.

President Donald Trump's administration says it's going to pay immigrants in the United States illegally who've returned to their home country voluntarily $1,000 as it pushes forward with its mass deportation agenda.

The Trump administration says it is going to pay immigrants in the United States illegally who've returned to their home country voluntarily $1,000 as it pushes forward with its mass deportation agenda.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Monday that it's also paying for travel assistance and that those people who use an app called CBP Home to tell the government that they plan to return home will be "deprioritized" for detention and removal by immigration enforcement.

"If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App," Secretary Kristi Noem said.

President Donald Trump has made immigration enforcement and the mass deportation of immigrants in the U.S. illegally a centerpiece of his campaign, but that is a costly, resource-intensive endeavor.

While the Republican administration is pushing Congress for a massive increase in resources for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement department responsible for removing people from the country, it's also pushing people in the country illegally to "self-deport."

READ MORE: Deported to Cuba, she wonders when she’ll see her 1-year-old daughter and husband again

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
Politics Donald TrumpImmigrationImmigration Policy
Rebecca Santana | The Associated Press
Related Stories
  1. Former DOJ lawyer weighs in on Trump's El Salvador prison plan
  2. Federal judge blocks Trump's use of Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans in South Texas
  3. PolitiFact FL: Trump says Kilmar Abrego Garcia has 'MS-13' on his knuckles.' Is it true?
  4. ICE joins DeSantis in touting one-week record of arresting 1,120 people in the US illegally
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe