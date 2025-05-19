© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
From left, a woman with long brown hair and glasses; a woman with long brown hair and a blue blouse; and a man with short brown hair and glasses wearing a brown sport coat. All smiling into the camera
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

DeSantis signs 'Boater Freedom Act,' limiting random police stops on the water

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published May 19, 2025 at 6:17 PM EDT
Man on a boat with an American flag with a dock in the background
Kylie Williams
/
WUFT News
As the sun sets on Aug. 2, a boat leaves the dock at the Santa Rosa Yacht and Boat Club. Recreational fishing and boating is deeply entrenched in the Pensacola community.

The "Boater Freedom Act" goes into effect on July 1. State law enforcement won't be able to solely use safety inspections to justify stopping and boarding boats.

Floridians out boating will no longer see law enforcement stopping vessels for random safety inspections come July 1.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "Boater Freedom Act" into law on Monday. It prevents state law enforcement officers from stopping and boarding boats without probable cause.

“To just go in without any basis is not the way we want to do it in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at a Panama City marina. “I think it's unnecessarily created friction between the boating community and some folks in law enforcement.”

Critics worry that stopping random searches could lead to more crimes like over-fishing and boating under the influence. But the measure, SB 1388, received largely bipartisan support in the legislature.

The law additionally mandates the creation of a “Florida Freedom Boater" decal. It’s issued during a boat’s registration or renewal, and it’s meant to signify a boat has passed inspections.

ALSO READ: Floridians share their thoughts on the 2025 legislative session

Another provision stops local governments in Florida from banning the use and sale of boats based on their fuel source, which is aimed at preventing gas-powered vessel restrictions.

A release from the governor’s office says the bill also “maintains statewide protections of wake speeds, manatee zones, and seagrass areas.”

But the Florida Springs Council, an environmental advocacy group, argues the bill would weaken “springs protection zones" and could lead to the degradation of sensitive waterways.

DeSantis signed a second bill, HB 735, on Monday, too. It’s aimed at increasing boat ramps, parking and marina programs.

“That will ensure the public has access to the waters of our great state,” he said.

If you have any questions about the state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Politics Ron DeSantisBoatingFlorida Fish And Wildlife Conservation CommissionFlorida Capitol
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now