DeSantis signs 'Boater Freedom Act,' limiting random police stops on the water

Floridians out boating will no longer see law enforcement stopping vessels for random safety inspections come July 1.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the "Boater Freedom Act" into law on Monday. It prevents state law enforcement officers from stopping and boarding boats without probable cause.

“To just go in without any basis is not the way we want to do it in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said at a Panama City marina. “I think it's unnecessarily created friction between the boating community and some folks in law enforcement.”

Critics worry that stopping random searches could lead to more crimes like over-fishing and boating under the influence. But the measure, SB 1388 , received largely bipartisan support in the legislature.

The law additionally mandates the creation of a “Florida Freedom Boater" decal. It’s issued during a boat’s registration or renewal, and it’s meant to signify a boat has passed inspections.

Another provision stops local governments in Florida from banning the use and sale of boats based on their fuel source, which is aimed at preventing gas-powered vessel restrictions.

A release from the governor’s office says the bill also “maintains statewide protections of wake speeds, manatee zones, and seagrass areas.”

But the Florida Springs Council, an environmental advocacy group, argues the bill would weaken “ springs protection zones " and could lead to the degradation of sensitive waterways.

DeSantis signed a second bill, HB 735 , on Monday, too. It’s aimed at increasing boat ramps, parking and marina programs.

“That will ensure the public has access to the waters of our great state,” he said.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

