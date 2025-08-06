Miami-Dade commission chair invites state DOGE team to pinpoint 'government waste'

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Anthony Rodriguez is convening what he calls "a rare meeting" outside the commission's regular meeting schedule "to identify immediate budget cuts and reduce government waste."

In a statement issued Wednesday, Rodriguez said he's inviting Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia to a planned August 20 meeting to find ways to cooperate and work in tandem with Gov. Ron DeSantis' statewide DOGE task force. The state task force is modeled after the federal Department of Government Efficiency, formerly led by Elon Musk.

"We share the same goals — ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely, improving operational transparency, and streamlining government functions," Rodriguez said.

"Our Board stands ready to work with the CFO and his staff to improve efficiencies and deliver a more effective and fiscally responsible Miami-Dade County," he said.

The statewide DOGE task force has already embarked on audits of other local governments in the state. Miami-Dade is the state's largest county.

READ MORE: 'A huge imposition': DOGE audit underway in Broward

DeSantis and Ingoglia announced at a press conference last week that the state task force would begin in-person audits with Broward County and Gainesville. In Broward, the task force conducted a two-day audit of its finances.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has already been forced to propose major budget cuts in the face of a $402 million deficit. The total proposed budget is nearly $13 billion.

Levine Cava recently told WLRN that her 2025 budget is a "fair and balanced" plan that protects essential services.

The shortfall, she said, is caused by several factors that include the creation of five new state-mandated constitutional offices and a sharp drop in state and federal funding.

The county budget calls for eliminating some 360 positions, with 140 currently filled. Some departments — especially parks and community programming — will see reduced staffing or services unless outside nonprofits can help fill the gap, she said.

The mayor has come under fire from county commissioners for her proposal.

Commissioner Natalie Milian Orbis publicly criticized the proposed budget, accusing the administration of cutting essential services instead of eliminating inefficiencies.

Commissioners will vote on a final budget in September. The new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media