© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

DeSantis pursuing opening immigration detention facility in Panama City

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published September 2, 2025 at 2:10 PM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference about soon-to-be Hurricane Helene on Sept. 25, 2024, at the Tampa Electric Company.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference about soon-to-be Hurricane Helene on Sept. 25, 2024, at the Tampa Electric Company.

Governor Ron DeSantis said during a Tuesday press conference he is in talks with law enforcement in Panama City about opening a third immigration detention facility there.

Governor Ron DeSantis said during a Tuesday press conference he is in talks with law enforcement in Panama City about opening a third immigration detention facility there.

"We're actually in the process of figuring out how we can set up a Panhandle Pokey, and we're going to have that in the panhandle. And so the mission continues," he said.

Florida made national headlines for opening "Alligator Alcatraz", a detention center in the middle of the Everglades that cost hundreds of millions of dollars. It was recently barred from accepting new detainees by a judge.

The state has opened a second one, dubbed Deportation Depot, at the Baker Correctional institution outside Jacksonville.

DeSantis during a Tuesday press conference did not give specifics about the potential Panama City facility, or when it would be expected to open.

Copyright 2025 WFSU
Tags
Politics ImmigrationFlorida ImmigrationRon DeSantis
Tristan Wood
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now