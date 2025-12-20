Bill Would Eliminate Registration Decals

Motorists would no longer have to peel and place yellow vehicle registration stickers on their license plates, under a measure filed Friday for the 2026 regular session that begins Jan. 13.

The proposal (HB 841 and SB 982) would still require individuals to follow registration and renewal rules.

The measure’s sponsors — Rep. Tom Fabricio, R-Miami Lakes, and Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral — maintain that doing away with the sticky labels would save money for motorists and county officials. Law enforcement officers already can verify vehicle registration digitally, the legislators noted in a press release.

"In an era of real-time digital verification, clinging to physical decals is outdated. This common-sense change reduces burdens on taxpayers, prevents fraud, and streamlines government, exactly what Floridians expect from their leaders," Rodriguez said in the release.

The proposal also would reduce fraud and theft of stolen decals, according to the bill’s sponsors.

“Families should not be forced to wait for mailed stickers, pay replacement fees, or risk theft when technology does the job better,” Fabricio said.

Other states have started eliminating registration decals “with zero issues,” according to the release.

"Florida families deserve efficient, modern government, not relics from the past," Fabricio added, calling the elimination of the decals a “slam-dunk for savings and security.”