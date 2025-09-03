Former Florida House Speaker, Paul Renner, enters governor's race

Here's a name Floridians will be hearing a lot in the coming months: Paul Renner.

He oversaw big changes as Florida's House Speaker from 2022 to 2024. But Renner announced on Wednesday he's seeking an even higher position: the governorship.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited and can't run again in 2026.

"I'm the father of two young children, so I think a lot about the future of Florida and what will happen when Gov. DeSantis is gone, who will be the same kind of fighter and deliver results in Florida," Renner told WUSF.

"After prayer and with my family's support, I am running and believe that on a number of criteria I'll be the best prepared person to serve as governor," he continued.

During his time as House speaker, Renner championed measures such as permitless concealed carry, school voucher expansion, as well as restrictions on minors accessing social media platforms and pornographic websites.

"My colleagues put their trust in me as a speaker of the House and as someone who, under pressure, doesn't buckle and delivers results," said Renner, a former state prosecutor and a U.S. Navy veteran.

But DeSantis isn't putting his trust in Renner as his replacement, even though they've been allies.

"I'm not supporting Paul Renner," he said at a Wednesday press conference. "I think it was an ill-advised decision to enter the race."

DeSantis hasn't said who he would support. There's speculation it could be Jay Collins, his new lieutenant governor, or even his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis. But neither has announced a candidacy.

In the meantime, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds has all of the momentum. President Donald Trump has endorsed him, and his campaign has more than $20 million backing it.

But Renner isn't deterred.

"I've been in two wars," he said. "I've fought the fights already. I've won the fights already as Speaker. I've faced down special interests, opposition from the media, you name it, and won. And so I'm not afraid of anyone or anybody, and look forward with a core conviction that I'm the right guy to be the next governor."

The biggest name on the Democratic side of the governor's race is David Jolly. He's a former Republican U.S. Representative who left the party because of Trump.

Meanwhile, former Florida Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo left his party and is running as an independent.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

