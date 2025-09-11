© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Monroe County commissioners vote against ordinance to expand Overseas Highway

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN Staff
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:23 AM EDT
In this February 2012 photo motorcyclists ride on Seven Mile Bridge along the Overseas Highway, U.S. 1, which connects Knight's Key in Marathon, Fla. with Little Duck Key. (AP Photo/Ann Abellanosa)
Ann Abellanosa
/
AP
Motorcyclists ride on Seven Mile Bridge along the Overseas Highway, U.S. 1, which connects Knights Key in Marathon with Little Duck Key.

All five commissioners, in a joint statement, said they could not support the changes, "especially after hearing from the public and receiving public comment throughout the week."

The Monroe County Commission rejected a proposed ordinance Wednesday that would have allowed for the expansion of traffic lanes on the Overseas Highway through the Florida Keys.

County staff will continue to work with the Florida Department of Transportation on "alternative ways to improve traffic and alleviate congestion on the highway," commissioners said.

The Overseas Highway links Florida's mainland with Key West, stretching about 108 miles through islands and offering travelers breathtaking views of the region.

U.S. 1, the official name of the Overseas Highway, makes a long, sweeping curve southward from the mainland toward Key West. There aren't many twists or turns, but there are countless side streets that link the highway with waterfront neighborhoods.

Florida Keys, Key West, Monroe County, Florida Department of Transportation
WLRN Staff
