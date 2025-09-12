South Florida lawmakers support bipartisan bill to protect NOAA forecasting

An amendment to a congressional spending bill that protects research by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which tracks extreme and changing climate, was approved by the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

The amendment was steered into the funding bill late Wednesday through a bipartisan effort led by U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, Mario Diaz-Balart R-Miami, and Lois Frankel, D-Boca Raton.

ALSO READ: Here are the areas where hurricanes tend to develop in September

The amendment comes in the wake of this year's Trump administration cuts and layoffs at NOAA. Experts say the vacancies pose dangerous consequences for people if extreme weather warnings are slowed.

In a statement , Wasserman Schultz said the $2 billion in funding cuts and staff freezes forced Congress to take action, saying the amendment protects NOAA's ability to keep families safer from deadly hurricanes or extreme storms.

"Right before hurricane season started, the staff at South and Central Florida NOAA facilities were already being gutted," Wasserman Schultz said. "Our most senior news meteorologist in South Florida warned viewers, on air, that he may be unable to provide accurate forecasts due to a lack of critical data.

"This cannot continue to happen to an agency as vital as NOA. Every minute of warning could mean hundreds of fewer funerals.

The funding bill, including the amendment, next moves to the full House for a vote.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

