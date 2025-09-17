DeSantis supports firing teachers, nurses and others over Charlie Kirk social posts

Governor Ron DeSantis says he's in favor of firing teachers, nurses, and other public servants over their social media posts about Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was killed last week on a Utah college campus. The suspected shooter has been charged with aggravated murder and other charges.

A few hours after the shooting, Florida Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas in a letter to school superintendents said teachers who celebrated Kirk's death could lose their jobs and licenses.

Four teachers in Central Florida are currently being investigated over their posts, all in Osceola County. The school district has not released details of the posts that prompted the investigations.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he supports these investigations and possible firings.

"Just as a dad of young kids, I would not want my kids in a classroom being taught by a teacher who thought it was fit to revel in the assassination of a young father of two, I don't think that's appropriate," said DeSantis.

The governor said he's also in favor of firing nurses and government workers over their social media posts, and pushed back against free speech advocates who say debating the issues of the day on social media is a First Amendment Right.

Watch the governor's full press conference here:

"No one is saying the government's going to put you in jail for doing that. But I do think it's a problem. Is that someone you want teaching your kids when they say that this is something, this assassination should be celebrated? Of course not," said DeSantis.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, or ACLU, disagrees with this sentiment.

In a statement, the nonprofit civil rights organization condemned all political violence but said using social media is a First Amendment Right, and that the organization stands "ready to protect and preserve this essential First Amendment right guaranteed by our Constitution, even when we disagree."

"Government actors calling for people to lose their jobs and livelihoods because they exercised their right to freely express political views that are controversial — a right Kirk himself exercised and encouraged for others — is alarming," the ACLU of Florida said. "Our state leaders should be focused on quelling tensions, not exacerbating them by stoking further division and punishing viewpoints with which they disagree."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission fired an employee Monday over social media comments after Kirk's death. A professor at the University of Miami was also fired over social media posts regarding Kirk.

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media