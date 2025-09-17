Florida's Sen. Scott, Rep. Patronis propose national day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk

Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Tuesday he wants to honor the legacy of Charlie Kirk by designating Oct. 14 as a national day of remembrance for the slain Christian conservative activist.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, a Republican representing Panama City, is leading the effort in the House with companion legislation.

ALSO READ: USF vigil for Kirk draws over 1,000 people with calls for peaceful discourse

"Charlie loved our nation and its founding principles and believed deeply in his faith, in his family and in beauty of ideas and discussion," Scott said in a statement. "He lived with purpose and conviction, never shying away from hard truths and hard conversations, and always believing that the strength of our ideas and our faith could bring people together.

"I am proud to lead a resolution honoring Charlie's legacy as an American patriot by designating October 14, what would have been his 32nd birthday, as National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk — a day to come together, pray and celebrate Charlie's impact on the nation."

In a statement Tuesday, Patronis said: "Charlie Kirk's influence reached far beyond politics. He was a fearless defender of faith, freedom and the principles that make America great, inspiring young people to lead with courage and conviction.

"A National Day of Remembrance in Charlie's name will ensure his legacy will continue to inspire future generations to speak bravely and boldly."

Kirk was assassinated during a public event in Utah last week. That state announced Tuesday that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been charged with murder in Kirk's death.

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA, a youth organization focused on promoting Christian conservativism on college campuses.



Copyright 2025 WLRN