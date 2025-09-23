DeSantis proposes land for Trump presidential library in downtown Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed Tuesday to convey state land in downtown Miami for the creation of the future Donald J. Trump Presidential Library.

The proposal is scheduled to go before the state's Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund at a scheduled Sept. 30 meeting.

The agenda item refers to a 2.63-acre parcel adjacent to the historic Freedom Tower. The land is currently utilized as an employee parking lot for Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

READ MORE: Stories of exile and hope come alive inside Miami's restored Freedom Tower

The college's Board of Trustees approved the transfer of land to the state early Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported .

"President Trump has achieved results for the American people and made a lasting impact on our nation's history," DeSantis said in a statement Tuesday announcing the proposal.

The governor added that Florida would be the fitting location for the institution.

"No state has better delivered the President's agenda than the Free State of Florida, and we would be honored to house his presidential library here in his home state," he said.

The library would provide "generations of Americans the ability to honor the service and legacy of America's 45th and 47th President, Donald J. Trump." The Board of Trustees, including DeSantis and three other state officials, is responsible for managing Florida's state lands.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X his approval of the project.

"Surviving two assassination attempts, securing the border, and rebuilding our nation's military are just a few stories this great library will tell," Uthmeier wrote on X.



Copyright 2025 WLRN