Legislature will consider bill targeting immigrant truck drivers without legal status

After a crash last month on Florida's Turnpike killed three people, a Republican state senator on Thursday filed a bill that seeks to crack down on truck drivers who are in the country illegally.

Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, filed the bill (SB 86) for consideration during the upcoming legislative session, which starts in January.

The measure would require law enforcement to take into custody truck drivers who are determined to be immigrants without legal status and help transfer them to federal immigration officials. Also, it would require impounding trucks driven by those immigrants and imposing a $50,000 fine on the vehicles' owners.

In addition, the owners would be barred from operating in Florida.

The bill came after semitrailer driver Harjinder Singh, a native of India, was arrested last month. Investigators said he attempted an illegal U-turn on Florida's Turnpike in St. Lucie County, and a vehicle slammed into the trailer, killing three people.

