Publix says it will allow open carry in stores

People who work for Florida-based grocery giant Publix said the company is allowing customers to openly carry firearms in its stores.

The move comes following a landmark court ruling last month that found a statute prohibiting open carry in Florida violated the Second Amendment.

Winn-Dixie, Walmart and Sam's Club said they plan to continue to prohibit open-carry in their Florida stores.

