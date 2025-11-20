An ethics panel opens an investigation of Florida Rep. Cory Mills

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday that it will conduct a wide-ranging investigation into Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., including whether he violated campaign finance laws, misused congressional resources and engaged in sexual misconduct or dating violence.

Mills, now serving his second term, was ordered last month by a Florida judge to have no contact with his ex-girlfriend and to not go within 500 feet of her residence or where she works. Mills also is prohibited from referring to her on social media. The order is in effect through the end of the year, and any violation can result in a fine or imprisonment. The judge in the case said he had concluded that the woman was either a victim of dating violence or in danger of becoming one.

The Ethics Committee made clear that it would be looking at numerous allegations involving Mills. The panel will also examine whether he failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House, violated campaign finance laws regarding his two congressional campaigns, and whether he improperly solicited or received gifts in connection with privately sponsored official travel.

The mere fact that an investigative subcommittee was formed does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, the Ethics Committee noted.

Mills said he looked forward to working with the Ethics Committee.

“I believe that all the accusations and false things that are being said will be proven to be absolutely false in many ways,” Mills said from the House floor. “I have the evidence and receipts and look forward to working with them.”

Earlier Wednesday, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina introduced a censure resolution against Mills that would remove him from the House Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

On the House floor Wednesday, Mace outlined a series of controversies surrounding Mills, saying in her resolution that his behavior “brings discredit upon the House.”

She pointed to allegations that Mills misrepresented aspects of his Army service and the protective order.

Late Wednesday, the House voted 310-103 on Mills' request to refer Mace's resolution to the Ethics Committee, with most Republicans and Democrats in favor.

Mace called the Ethics Committee's announcement of the probe a “naked attempt to kill my resolution.”

“Common sense tells us we don’t need an investigative subcommittee to decide if Cory Mills, who a Court found to be an immediate and present danger of committing dating violence against a woman, should serve on committees related to national security.”