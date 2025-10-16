Judge issues injunction to keep Congressman Cory Mills from harassing an ex-girlfriend

A state circuit judge in Columbia County has issued an injunction for protection from dating violence against U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a Republican from Central Florida.

Tuesday's injunction followed a court hearing last month.

Judge Fred Koberlein Jr. found that Mills, who is married but separated, had been harassing his former girlfriend and texted a threat to confront any man she dated and share sexually explicit videos.

Koberlein said he did not find Mills' explanations for his conduct credible.

He found that the former girlfriend had "a reasonable cause to believe she is in imminent danger of becoming the victim of another act of dating violence without an injunction being entered."

The woman, Lindsey Langston, is the reigning Miss United States and a Republican state committeewoman for Columbia County.

She parted ways with Mills in late February or early March, according to the injunction. That was after his relationship with another woman became public because of an assault allegation that was later dropped.

Screenshot / Press conference via Zoom / Press conference via Zoom Attorney Bobi J. Frank, right, speaks during a press conference over Zoom Wednesday morning with her client, Miss United States Lindsey Langston.

On Wednesday, she spoke during a press conference with attorney Bobi J. Frank of Alachua.

"I can't even describe the relief that I felt once I got the phone call that I had been issued the injunction for protection," Langston said. "I felt like I'm able to live my life again."

Langston said she hopes her case sends a clear message encouraging others facing threats or intimidation to come forward.

Mills must avoid contact with her, stay more than 500 feet away from her home and 100 feet from her car and cannot make references to her on social media. The order is in effect through the end of the year.

Attempts to reach his attorney for comment were unsuccessful.

Langston's attorney said both political parties should come together and "excuse" Mills from office.

"This is not a Republican or a Democrat issue," Frank said. "Quite frankly, I think Mr. Mills needs to stop aligning himself and each of his public statements with our president, President Trump."

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Lousiana, was asked about Mills at a press conference on Wednesday. Johnson called him a "faithful colleague." Johnson said he had not looked into the details of allegations against Mills but the House Ethics Committee could look into them.

Frank said they're ready to cooperate with any investigation.



