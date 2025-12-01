Miami Dade College limits public comment in new vote on land transfer for Trump's presidential library

The Miami Dade College Board of Trustees will be retaking a vote on the land transfer for President Trump's library on Tuesday — but with limits to public access.

The Miami Herald reports that public comment must get pre-approval by the board through an emailed, written request.

The meeting comes after trustees were accused of violating Florida's Sunshine Law in September, when they quietly approved transferring prime downtown Miami real estate over to the state without public announcement.

The board will meet Tuesday at 8 a.m. in Hialeah with no plans to livestream the meeting.

