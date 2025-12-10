© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Massullo defeats Marwah in special election for Florida Senate District 11 seat

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published December 10, 2025 at 8:47 AM EST
man in a suit holds a microphone as he speaks to a group
Florida House of Representatives
Dr. Ralph Massullo, a former representative in a House district that includes Citrus County, won the Senate seat in the Republican-leaning District 11 by 18 points.

Dr. Ralph Massullo won by 18 points in a district that includes Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and a portion of Pasco. The position opened in July, when Blaise Ingoglia was appointed state CFO.

Republican Dr. Ralph E. Massullo Jr. defeated Democrat Ash Marwah in Tuesday’s special election to fill the empty District 11 seat in the Florida Senate.

Massullo won by 18 points, with a final tally of 49,088 (59%) to 33,803 (41%).

Turnout was light in a district that includes Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties, plus a portion of northern Pasco.

ALSO READ: Democrat wins Miami mayor's race for the first time in nearly 30 years

Massullo swept all four counties: Citrus, 64% to 36%; Hernando, 53% to 47%; Pasco, 52% to 48%; and Sumter 60% to 40%.

The position opened in July, when Blaise Ingoglia was appointed to serve as state chief financial officer after Jimmy Patronis resigned to run for Congress.

Ingoglia won the seat with 69% of the vote in November 2024. Massullo will serve the remainder of Ingoglia’s term, which runs through November 2026.

"Thank you to the people of Senate District 11 for putting their faith in me,” Massullo said in a statement on Facebook. “I will serve with humility, honesty and conviction. I look forward to representing you in Tallahassee.”

ALSO READ: When to start the redistricting process? Florida House, Senate and DeSantis not on the same page

Masullo, who had the backing of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is a dermatologist in Lecanto and former representative for House District 23, which includes Citrus.

Marwah, a resident of The Villages, is an engineer and Vietnam War veteran.
Tags
Politics Florida SenateRalph MassulloFlorida Legislaturespecial electionBlaise Ingoglia2025 Elections
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now