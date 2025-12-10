Massullo defeats Marwah in special election for Florida Senate District 11 seat

Republican Dr. Ralph E. Massullo Jr. defeated Democrat Ash Marwah in Tuesday’s special election to fill the empty District 11 seat in the Florida Senate.

Massullo won by 18 points, with a final tally of 49,088 (59%) to 33,803 (41%).

Turnout was light in a district that includes Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties, plus a portion of northern Pasco.

Massullo swept all four counties: Citrus, 64% to 36%; Hernando, 53% to 47%; Pasco, 52% to 48%; and Sumter 60% to 40%.

The position opened in July, when Blaise Ingoglia was appointed to serve as state chief financial officer after Jimmy Patronis resigned to run for Congress.

Ingoglia won the seat with 69% of the vote in November 2024. Massullo will serve the remainder of Ingoglia’s term, which runs through November 2026.

"Thank you to the people of Senate District 11 for putting their faith in me,” Massullo said in a statement on Facebook. “I will serve with humility, honesty and conviction. I look forward to representing you in Tallahassee.”

Masullo, who had the backing of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is a dermatologist in Lecanto and former representative for House District 23, which includes Citrus.

Marwah, a resident of The Villages, is an engineer and Vietnam War veteran.