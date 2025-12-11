© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Uthmeier sues Starbucks over DEI hiring practices

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:45 AM EST
Reusable Starbucks coffee cups stacked inside a wicker basket on a tile floor.
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit accusing Starbucks Coffee Co. of violating a state civil-rights law through race-based hiring and race-based compensation decisions.

Among other things, the lawsuit claims Starbucks "has implemented employment policies that favor persons belonging to only certain favored races."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Wednesday filed a lawsuit accusing Starbucks Coffee Co. of violating a state civil-rights law through race-based hiring and race-based compensation decisions.

“Defendant (Starbucks) has implemented employment policies that favor persons belonging to only certain favored races — in other words, defendant has engaged in discrimination against persons belonging to non-favored races — namely, white, Asian, and multiracial people,” Uthmeier’s office said in the lawsuit filed in Highlands County.

The lawsuit came after Uthmeier’s office on Nov. 26 said it was dismissing a case against Starbucks that was filed last year at the state Division of Administrative Hearings. In the dismissal, it indicated it would pursue the issue in state or federal court.

Starbucks dispute the allegations in the Division of Administrative Hearings case, saying in a document last month that the state did not “identify any person in Florida who should be awarded the unspecified monetary relief sought by the OAG (Office of the Attorney General), nor does it identify any injury to such person — for example, an adverse employment action against the individual or a comparator to raise an inference that such action was motivated by discrimination. Instead, the OAG seeks to proceed solely based on speculation that respondent’s (Starbucks’) goals or initiatives theoretically could give rise to discrimination.”

But in the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Uthmeier’s office claimed that for the “past five years and continuing to the present day, defendant has excluded or disfavored nonminorities in numerous employment practices and programs.”
Tags
Politics James UthmeierStarbucksDEI
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Stories
  1. Florida attorney general challenges Starbucks' hiring practices, alleges 'racial quotas'
  2. Baristas at a Tampa Starbucks move to unionize
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now