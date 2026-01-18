Trump gets portion of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County road named after him

President Donald Trump beamed with pride on Friday at an event held in a Mar-a-Lago ballroom in which a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County, Florida was named after him.

The newly designated roadway spans Southern Boulevard between Kirk Road and South Ocean Boulevard, near Palm Beach International Airport and President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club.

"I'm tremendously honored," Trump said. "That's a very important stretch. A lot of people, a lot of important people, and I don't care if they're important or not, but important and not important people travel on that road."

The president said of the street sign: "When people see that the beautiful sign is all lit up nice at night and it says 'Donald J. Trump Boulevard,' they'll be filled with pride. Just pride. Not in me. Pride in our country."

State Rep. Meg Weinberger, R-Palm Beach Gardens, who co-sponsored state House Bill 987 last year to honor Trump, cited the president's "leadership, courage, and patriotism."

"I am so incredibly proud to honor President Donald J. Trump and grateful to everyone who assisted in the process," Weinberger said. "Proud to stand with my family and incredible team to give honor where it is due."

"Florida doesn't just recognize success, we honor leadership that puts America first," said state Rep. Danny Nix, R-Placida. "President Trump's legacy is unmistakable, and this designation reflects the lasting impact of his leadership on our state and our nation."

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law last June. The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners and Town of Palm Beach Council later approved it.

