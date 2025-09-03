© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
West Palm Beach weighs renaming road after Trump, draws public outrage

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT
Donald Trump wearing a blue suit and tie, pointing and smiling
Ashleigh Lucas
/
WUFT News
President Donald Trump has appealed his 34 business fraud convictions.

City commissioners heard feedback on a proposal to rename Southern Boulevard. The idea sparked contention, with many residents opposed to the measure.

West Palm Beach commissioners heard public feedback Tuesday night on a proposal to rename Southern Boulevard for President Donald Trump's namesake.
The renamed portion of the road is between Palm Beach International Airport and Trump's country club estate, Mar-a-Lago.

The idea sparked contention, with many residents at the commission meeting opposed to the measure.

"We are not in the habit of honoring convicted felons. If you vote to inflict this outrage on the citizens of Palm Beach County, then why not call it the Felon Freeway and honor all felons," said long-time resident Mikki Royce.

Trump was convicted in New York court in May 2024 on 34 counts of business fraud but was sentenced to no punishment. He has appealed the verdicts, arguing the case should be moved to federal court based the Supreme Court’s July 2024 ruling on presidential immunity.

Following public comment, West Palm Beach commissioners deferred their vote on the road name and have not set a new date. 


Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a multimedia journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR, and a member of Washington Post/Poynter Institute’ s 2019 Leadership Academy. A former Digital Reporter for The Palm Beach Post, Brutus produces enterprise stories on topics surrounding people, community innovation, entrepreneurship, art, culture, and current affairs.
