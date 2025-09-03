West Palm Beach weighs renaming road after Trump, draws public outrage

West Palm Beach commissioners heard public feedback Tuesday night on a proposal to rename Southern Boulevard for President Donald Trump's namesake.

The renamed portion of the road is between Palm Beach International Airport and Trump's country club estate, Mar-a-Lago.

The idea sparked contention, with many residents at the commission meeting opposed to the measure.

"We are not in the habit of honoring convicted felons. If you vote to inflict this outrage on the citizens of Palm Beach County, then why not call it the Felon Freeway and honor all felons," said long-time resident Mikki Royce.

Trump was convicted in New York court in May 2024 on 34 counts of business fraud but was sentenced to no punishment. He has appealed the verdicts, arguing the case should be moved to federal court based the Supreme Court’s July 2024 ruling on presidential immunity.

Following public comment, West Palm Beach commissioners deferred their vote on the road name and have not set a new date.



