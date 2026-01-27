'Time to pass the torch.' Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan announces his retirement

Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan (FL-16) is entering a new chapter after 20 years of service: retirement.

According to a release, he won't seek re-election this year, instead stepping step down at the end of his term.

He's the longest-serving Republican to represent Southwest Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives.

He officially entered public office in 2007. His legislative record is extensive, as 51 of his bills and initiatives were signed into law under presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. According to the release, his record of bipartisan agreement also includes $27.8 million to design and construct a national veterans cemetery in Sarasota.

Buchanan said serving Southwest Florida "has been the honor of my lifetime."

"Every achievement worth doing began with listening to my constituents and fighting for their priorities. I came to Congress to solve problems, to fight for working families and to help ensure this country remains a place where opportunity is available to everyone willing to work for it," he said in a prepared statement. "After 20 years of service, I believe it’s the right time to pass the torch and begin a new chapter in my life."

His prior work includes playing a role in developing the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," which reformed the U.S. tax code. He also collaborated with the White House to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which modernized North American trade and strengthened protections for American workers and manufacturers, according to a release.

He's been an advocate for animal welfare and protecting Florida's natural resources. For instance, his bipartisan legislation to ban animal cruelty and torture nationwide was signed into law in 2019. He has also worked to combat red tide, protect manatees and more.

Buchanan is currently the Chairman of the Health Subcommittee, where he advanced bipartisan efforts to protect Medicare, expand access to care for seniors and veterans and lower prescription drug costs.

His other achievements range from creating a national veteran identification card to targeted tax relief for Florida citrus growers and more.

According to a release, Buchanan is the only member of Congress to receive the Humane Society's national "Legislator of the Year Award" twice.

Buchanan is among the wealthiest members of Congress, with business interests ranging from reinsurance companies to auto dealerships.

Buchanan is the third Florida Republican member of Congress who will not seek re-election this fall. Congressman Neal Dunn is retiring from a North Florida district that includes Panama City and Tallahassee, and Congressman Bryon Donalds is giving up his Southwest Florida seat to run for governor.

Buchanan grew up in Michigan as one of six children. Before public office, he served in the Air National Guard and was a successful entrepreneur. He also chaired the Florida Chamber of Commerce and served on the board of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

He has two sons with his wife, Sandy, and 10 grandchildren. The pair also created The Buchanan Foundation, which is one of the leading philanthropic organizations in Southwest Florida.

Information from The News Service of Florida was used in this report.