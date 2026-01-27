© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Three people side-by-side smiling into the camera with trees in the background. Man with brown hair and glasses wearing a blue blazer, woman with long reddish hair and yellow blouse, and woman with long brown hair and classes wearing a white blouse
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Florida Democrats, immigrant advocates want to ban masks on ICE agents

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published January 27, 2026 at 6:08 PM EST
Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville is one of the Democrats who spoke alongside immigrant advocates against federal and state immigration policies on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at the Florida Capitol.
Douglas Soule
/
WUSF
Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville is one of the Democrats who spoke alongside immigrant advocates against federal and state immigration policies on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at the Florida Capitol.

Florida Democrats are proposing to largely bar ICE from wearing masks on duty and entering into schools and churches. The bills aren't likely to pass.

Florida Democrats and immigrant advocacy groups condemned immigration enforcement actions under President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Capitol Tuesday.

They called for a state bill, SB 316 / HB 419, that would largely bar U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and the state officers working with them from wearing masks while on duty.

“If you have the power to detain a Floridian, they have the right to know who you are,” said Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, a bill sponsor. “This is about safety for our communities through transparency. We are a democracy. We are not a dictatorship.”

There is a carve-out for “medical” masks and if a “face covering is necessary to protect the integrity of a covert, nonpublic operation or to guard against hazardous environmental conditions.”

This comes after the recent killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. It’s ignited a lot of debate about how ICE is run.

The lawmaker and advocate group also called for a rollback of various strict immigration laws the state has passed in recent years, SB 328/HB 315.

One of its many provisions eliminates the requirement large Florida employers use E-Verify, which is a federal online platform that allows employers to check workers’ eligibility.

It would also undo a recent law passed by Republicans ending in-state tuition for college and university students — also referred to as “Dreamers” — who entered the country illegally as children.

The legislation would also prevent immigration enforcement activities in schools and religious institutions.

Both bills are unlikely to pass. Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state conservative leaders have supported the Trump administration’s efforts.

"There's no other state that has been able to do anything approaching what the state of Florida has been able to do," DeSantis said earlier in the month about the state’s immigration efforts.

The proposals would also face likely legal challenges, as states have limited ability to regulate federal immigration activity.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Politics Your Florida2026 Florida LegislatureImmigrationU.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
