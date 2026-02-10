Florida emergency agency ran up $405 million immigration tab in six months

Florida's emergency managers spent more than $405 million in taxpayer dollars in six months to fight illegal immigration, but that doesn't just include law enforcement, state spending records show: It covers private jet flights, restaurant meals, and badges.

This means 70% of the state's total immigration spending in four years occurred in the past six months. The disclosure comes as officials continue to insist Florida will be reimbursed hundreds of millions of dollars by the federal government — a promise federal authorities have cast serious doubt upon.

Records on the state's government accountability website show that the Florida Division of Emergency Management used the state's emergency respond fund to spend $405.6 million from August through February on 83 contracts with private vendors.

That figure includes expenditures like $479,000 to one private jet firm for staff flights to and from the so-called "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center and to support evacuation of Americans during the Israel-Hamas war; thousands spent at 55 restaurants; and a $203.72 purchase at "Awards4U," a company that lets customers create their own badges, trophies, or awards.

FDEM says all purchases are above board.

The fund also paid more than $92 million to a single portable restroom company and nearly $30,000 on rental cars.

In a statement provided to the Phoenix, FDEM says that the food expenditures were for staff activated at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Tallahassee and Awards4U was for name badges.

"Since 2022, the Emergency Preparedness Response Fund has been used for the response and recovery efforts of a wide variety of disasters, to include natural, man-made and technological hazards," communications director Stephanie Hartman said in an email. "$573 million has been spent on Operation Vigilant Sentry, and the $405 million is included within that total."

She described a longstanding U.S. Department of Homeland Security operation to oppose undocumented immigration in the Caribbean Sea.

The state has hoped to be reimbursed for most of those costs with a $608 million federal grant — although the feds have claimed that they never promised to repay the state.

The Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund is a trust that allows the governor to quickly spend money during declared emergencies without legislative approval. Florida has been under a standing state of emergency for immigration since January 2023.

Bumpa's Sports Bar, Pedro's Tacos and Tequila, TLC Jet Services

Among the more notable expenses was $156,147.67 categorized as "food products" between August and February. That category includes payments to at least 55 restaurants — many of which are in the Tallahassee area — on the emergency fund's dime, according to a review by the Phoenix.

This doesn't count charges under this section made at the Vitamin Shoppe, Walmart, Wawa, Home Depot, or even the Tractor Supply Co.



On Aug. 13, Sep. 3, and Oct. 8 three payments totaling $2,170.07 were made to Pedro's Tacos and Tequila Bar, a Mexican restaurant chain in the Southeast.

On Aug. 13, Oct. 7, and Oct. 27, three payments totaling $1,199.7 were made to Bumpa's Sports Bar, in Tallahassee.

On Oct. 8 and Oct. 27, two payments totaling $1,366 were made to Liberty Bar and Restaurant, a Tallahassee spot.

Hartman said all food costs — including the bars — were for staff meals at the EOC.

Midtown Caboose, Chick-Fil-a, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Bagel Bagel were paid more than $3,000 apiece. Slightly less expensive charges (under $1,800) were made at Outback Steakhouse, Kyoto Japanese Cuisine, and Korean BBQ.

Amazon Marketplace, meanwhile, saw more than $10K worth in transactions in this section, while Sam's Club — a member's only retailer — had more than $20K in payments.

The priciest single payment in the food section belonged to Shannon Outdoors, a rural Georgia company boasting insect-protective clothing, heavy duty camouflage, and thousand-dollar bows and arrows to protect adventurers in the Carolina lowlands.

FDEM spent $18,859.50 there on Aug. 13 for mosquito and insect protection, Hartman said.

Other payments include:



A total of $479,209.33 to TLC Jet Services, a Fort Lauderdale private jet company. The business is listed under general contracted IT services (one $162,240 charge), supplies (two charges adding up to $87,167.60), and out-of-state airfare (two charges adding up to $229,801.73).



Hartman: "TLC Jet expenses supported Israel evacuation efforts and enabled the rapid transport of state agency personnel to and from the southern detention facility to bring it online efficiently."

A $203.72 purchase at Awards4U on Dec. 2 listed under the "supplies" section. A Tallahassee company, its website boasts customizable awards, plaques, ribbons, and badges. Hartman: "Awards4U expenses covered name badges and State Emergency Response Team identification for personnel deployed during emergency operations."

$1.1 million to the Democratic-tied law firm Boies, Shiller & Flexner on Dec. 31, a high-profile crisis management law firm that represents Amazon, Facebook, Oracle, Apple, and Sony.

Political connections, Doodie Calls

Nearly $380 million of the $405 million shelled out since August went to contractors. Several of these vendors have ties to the DeSantis administration or the Republican Party of Florida, as previously reported by the Miami Herald.

This includes $20.7 million to the Texas disaster response company Gothams LLC; $9.2 million for the security service firm GardaWorld; and more than $25.5 million for three affiliates of CDR, an emergency management agency headed up by married GOP donors Carlos Duart and Tina Vidal-Duart.

Vidal Duart last week was confirmed to the FAU Board of Trustees.

The priciest contract belongs to the porta-potty company Doodie Calls. Since September, nine payments have been made totalling $92,765,075.38.

Additional payments include $403,626.05 on a mail security scanner, $27,244.53 spent on Avis car rentals, $11,660 to wildlife and pest control specialists, and $1,488 to a manufacturer of pocket badges.

Travel costs totaled $145,164 for in-state lodging, $253,676 for out-of-state airfare and $213,148 for foreign airfare, including $2,557 paid to the Spirit Airlines Charitable Foundation.

