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Tuesday is election day for much of Pasco County

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Old courthouse exterior
Pasco County Clerk of Court
The historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City

Contests range from mayoral races to city council seats.

Tuesday is election day in much of Pasco County.

The contests include two city commission seats in Dade City and seats on the city councils of Port Richey, San Antonio and St. Leo.

The mayors of Port Richey and New Port Richey are also up for grabs. In Port Richey, current Mayor John Eric Hoover will face off against Linda Rodriguez. And New Port Richey Mayor Chopper Davis is facing Marlowe Jones, Kelly Mothershead Timmons and Daisy Thomas.

The candidates for Dade City, City Commissioner Group 2 are Michael Stout and Steven Van Gorden.

The Town of St. Leo will have a contest for Town Commissioner Seat 5. The candidates are Tory Nicole England and William E. Hamilton. A referendum to change the town charter is also on the ballot.

The polls open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can learn more at the Pasco County Supervisor of Elections website.

Tags
Politics Pasco CountyElections2026 Elections
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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