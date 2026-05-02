Protesters, heavy police presence outside President Trump's speech in West Palm Beach venue

Dozens of protesters lined up outside the balmy West Palm Beach events center where President Trump was slated to speak on Friday evening.

The more than 50 protesters were met by swarms of local police and federal agents protecting the Kravis Center, just days after a gunman attempted to storm the White House Correspondent's Dinner in Washington, D.C., to harm members of the president's administration.

As the speech was scheduled to start, West Palm Beach police officers and Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies moved protesters further away from the center, on the other side of Okeechobee Boulevard, citing the "secure perimeter" they needed around the area. Helicopters circled overhead.

Donna Weinstein, of Boynton Beach, said she was motivated to protest because of how the president, his family and friends seemed to be making money off of being in power.

"What about the billions of dollars going to his friends who run ICE detention centers," Weinstein said. "This whole administration is a money grab."

Trump's speech at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach was sponsored by the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.

The group's website states it is a nonprofit and nonpartisan civic organization that hosts speeches from a wide variety of political figures.

/ Jake Shore / WLRN News

One of the protestor's chants included "Shame on the Forum!"

Lacy Larson, who is part of the leadership team of Palm Beach Indivisibles, helped organize the "Reject Trump" protest outside of the Kravis Center.

They waved signs to oncoming cars during the evening rush hour traffic.

Some people "may not feel safe in their community to protest. It's really important we make ourselves visible so they know that they're not alone," Larson said.

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