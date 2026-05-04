Tampa City Council will review the Rays' stadium agreement during a public workshop

The Tampa City Council will discuss its role in building a proposed $2.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays ballpark during a Tuesday public workshop

The workshop begins at 5 p.m. at Old City Hall, 315 E. Kennedy Blvd.

While no vote is scheduled, the council is expected to hear details of how the city could structure its $251 million contribution as part of a public financing plan still under negotiation with Hillsborough County and the Rays.

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That is the share proposed in April in the team’s memorandum of understanding. Hillsborough County would be responsible for $750 million, and the Rays for $1.235 billion, plus any cost overruns.

The workshop agenda lists a 30-minute presentation from Rays officials, followed by a 30-minute presentation from city staff. Two rounds of questioning will follow before public comment.

According to the MOU, the city’s investment would rely heavily on future revenue sources, especially Tampa’s portion of the Community Investment Tax, a voter-approved half-cent countywide sales tax.

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Another component would be the Drew Park Community Redevelopment Area, which the Rays project would generate revenue tied to long-term private development.

Negotiations are still ongoing over use of the CIT, which distributes about 57.5 percent of revenue to the county and 42.5 percent to municipalities in Hillsborough County, with municipal shares allocated by population.

Hillsborough County is simultaneously evaluating its role in the stadium agreement, including how heavily to rely on CIT revenues and whether additional funding sources may be needed. The county’s contribution has drawn political scrutiny given its scale and discussions about potential use of reserves that are largely supported by property tax revenue.

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The Rays, who want to move into the new stadium by March 2029, wanted a finalized agreement on the public financing by June 1, a deadline county officials have said they cannot meet.

No final vote has been scheduled by either the city or county, and officials have said several key issues remain unresolved as negotiations continue.