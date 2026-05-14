Pasco sheriff Nocco is stepping down to seek elected office

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced Wednesday he will step down in November to seek election in the state senate.

Nocco made the announcement after Republican State Sen. Ed Hooper, whose District 21 covers northern Pinellas County and southeastern Pasco County, said he would not seek reelection.

"As sheriff for the past 15 years, I have worked to keep our community safe and build strong partnerships across every part of our region," Nocco said in a statement Wednesday. "I've witnessed firsthand just how impactful decisions made in Tallahassee can be for the safety, security and prosperity of our state.

"As a conservative Republican, I'm ready to fight for family-focused, Florida-first ideas that help create and support new businesses, protect the natural resources that drive our economy, and strengthen our place as the most law enforcement-friendly state in the Union."

Nocco also thanked the community in a separate video message on social media:

Nocco was first appointed sheriff by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2011. He was elected the following year, and each subsequent four years — most recently in 2024.

According to his staff bio on the Pasco County Sheriff's Office website, Nocco has previous legislative experience. He worked as a staff director in the Florida House of Representatives Policy and Procedure Office, and also served as deputy chief of staff under then-House Speaker Marco Rubio.

If elected on Nov. 3, Nocco would take over for Hooper, who was first elected to the Florida House starting in 2006 before moving to the Senate in 2018.

Hooper has also served Senate Appropriations Chairman the last two years.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.